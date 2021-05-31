After year of restrictions, families flock to campgrounds for Memorial Day

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Families flock to the campgrounds for Memorial Day weekend. Last year campers were very limited on what they could do, but not this year.

On Memorial Day weekend last year, people could camp but the playground was shut down and families couldn’t swim or hang out in the park pavilion.

“It was devastating. There was no smiles, the kids weren’t running around and that’s what we’re here for,” said Sherry Pater, owner of Western Reserve Park.

While the lake was empty and the playground mostly bare, campers were still there making their own fun–starting fires, grilling out and playing cards.

“They love to fish, they love to swim, they ride their bikes, they come up and do crafts and stuff,” said Angela, a camper at Western Reserve.

Pater said she thinks no matter what people are doing this weekend, they’re just glad to be back.

“My campers, they’re amazing,” she said. “We do not open until May 1 on a normal season, I think the end of February they were out here starting to work on their campers.”

Angela was asked if she even thought about staying home this weekend because of the weather.

“Absolutely not. No, we just wanted to come out and have fun. Like I said, we’re all family, lots of friends here,” Angela said.

It was a family atmosphere when WKBN stopped by, but the meaning of Memorial Day wasn’t lost in the fun.

“I have a girl that does activities. She brought some books and said, ‘I would like to teach the kids about what Memorial Day is about. Let’s make some hats and read a Memorial Day book,” Pater said.

Pater said she expects this May be one of their busiest years for camping as people have rediscovered family time and the joys of being outdoors.