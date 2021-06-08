After year of cancellations, Waterfire Sharon coming back to downtown

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – After the COVID-19 pandemic canceled its events last year, WaterFire Sharon is coming back to the city this September.

WaterFire Sharon will be held in downtown Sharon on Saturday, Sept. 18.

Event officials said they’re optimistic about this year.

“Although we can’t be certain what September holds for us in 2021, we can be certain to embrace all measures being suggested by the Department of Health and CDC in order to stay healthy and keep our attendees, staff, volunteers and performers healthy,” said Karen Winner Sed, Co-Chair of WaterFire Sharon.

The event brings arts and live music to the city, concluding with entertainment and fires on the Shenango River.

Over 200 volunteers are needed for the event. More information on volunteering can be found here.