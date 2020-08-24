After weekend shooting in Youngstown, issue of ambulance response time revisited again

The victim of Saturday night's shooting was both treated on the scene and taken to the hospital by police

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After Saturday night’s shooting on Samuel Avenue, there are more concerns over how available ambulances are in Youngstown.

The victim of Saturday night’s shooting was both treated on the scene and taken to the hospital by police.

Our newsroom received complaints by concerned residents about the delay in ambulance service, but Youngstown City Council President DeMaine Kitchen says this isn’t the first time they’ve had this happen.

“Something needs to be done, whether we bring our internal service through the fire department — which has been talked about — or if we contract with another entity. But, we can’t keep leaving our residents exposed in times of emergency,” he said.

Kitchen said he’s grateful for the response of the Youngstown Police Department.

Youngstown Fire Chief Barry Finley said he will meet with AMR on Monday to talk about the situation from Saturday night. He did not want to comment until he talked with them.