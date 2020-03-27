After undercover operation, Braceville police arrest man on sex charges

Police say Anthony J. Thomas was sending pornographic material and trying to solicit an undercover officer posing as a teen

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – After a month-long undercover investigation, Braceville officers arrested a man on Friday, accused of sending pornographic material and trying to solicit a child for sexual acts.

Before 1 p.m., Braceville officers went to the 1000 block of Braceville Robinson Road to serve several felony warrants for the arrest of Anthony J. Thomas.

The charges were one felony count of importuning and eight felony counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

The officers arrested Thomas after a month-long undercover investigation. Investigators say Thomas was sending pornographic material and also trying to solicit an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old for sexual acts.

Officers recovered two cell phones that will be sent out to BCI for processing and further investigation.

Thomas was taken to the Trumbull County Jail where he will be held until he sees the judge at Newton Falls Court.