YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Green beer, Reubens, and kegs and eggs — those can all be found downtown Youngstown starting early Thursday morning.

Local bar owners expect the celebrations to continue into the weekend.

“It’s going to be a party for three days, I think — Thursday, Friday and Saturday,” said Eddie Moses, co-owner of V2.

Moses said they are preparing for large crowds.

Those at the nearby West 34 are also planning for crowds.

“So Thursday is going to be a pretty traditional-style tent with some DJs going all day. There will be Reubens being made fresh to order in the tent as well. I know Gringos was doing kegs and eggs, so that’s like early morning,” said Bridget Reckless of West 34.



West 34, Gringos and Penguin City Beer are hosting their first “Shenanigans on Phelps” that will last until Saturday night.

“A three-day event that gives people options,” Reckless described.



It also gives them more time to celebrate. Many people haven’t celebrated for the past two years because of COVID-19.

“You can’t blame the people. They wanna get out now. They wanna enjoy life. They wanna get back to normal,” Moses said.

V2 will be starting the party at 11 am. At the same time across the street, Avalon will have drinks deals and of course, pizza. Workers say they are excited to welcome people back downtown for a full day.

“I think it’s really encouraging for everybody back downtown, get a little semblance of normalcy back in their lives, and you know, if there’s anything that’s normal about Youngstown, it’s going out and partying on St. Patrick’s Day,” said Joey Mamounis, of Avalon.

Shenanigans on Phelps will host many local bands starting Friday. Reckless believes it will be great for the downtown economy.



“I think it will be pretty awesome for the area, in general. I hope it to bring, you know, a lot of business to everbody,” said Reckless.

Many other spots downtown will be joining the fun as well.

The following is the schedule of events:

Thursday, March 17:

7 a.m.: Gringos hosts “Kegs and Eggs” breakfast

Noon to 4 p.m.: Dj Stan the Man

4-8 p.m. DJ Maze

8 p.m. – 12 a.m.: DJ Kickdrum will play all your Irish favorites

Friday, March 18:

4 p.m.: Tent will open

5:30 p.m.: Skylyfe

7 p.m.: Leo De Angelo

8:30 p.m.: Who Saved Who

10 p.m.: The Super Babes

Saturday, March 19:

3 p.m.: Tent will open (free cover until 5 p.m.)

5-5:45 p.m. Marc Lee Shannon

6:15-7 p.m. Larry Elefante

7:30-8:15 p.m. Stone Temple Pilots Tribute (ft. members of the Vindys)

8:45-9:30 p.m. Fuzz Aldrin

10-11:15 p.m. Lvrboy (aka Jordan Depaul)

People must be 21 and older to enter. The cost is $5 after 5 p.m. to get in.