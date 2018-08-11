After the storm: Basement flooded, memorabilia lost

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sent in through Report-It.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) - Neighbors across Mahoning County were shocked last night after torrential rain flooded parts of our area under several inches of water Friday night.

Now -- the clean up begins.

Heather McGovern says she still has watermarks from the storm.

"Everything is gone -- it's bad. It's terrible."

She's lived in the home for about three years with her family -- and her home is completely flooded.

Her basement had several feet of water in it and her washer and dryer were almost completely submerged.

McGovern says they've also lost items of sentimental value like old photos, tool boxes, and home movies.

"My daughter's baptism pictures, her christening pictures, her footprint pictures."

She is one of the dozens of people now forced to clean up.

"Right now we're just focusing on cleaning up the outside to be courteous to our neighbors. We feel really bad -- our stuff is literally everywhere right now."