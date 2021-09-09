After starting out in an ice cream truck, new sweet shop coming to North Lima

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Valley just got a little sweeter — a new ice cream shop is opening up in North Lima.

Bull Dog Ice Cream is ready to serve in North Lima with flavors like Superman and Cookies & Cream Crunch.

Tim Ruble started Bull Dog Ice Cream 13 years ago. He was stuck in traffic behind an ice cream truck and Googled if ice cream trucks were profitable.

“It came back as some astronomical number that you could make a day. I looked at my wife and asked her if she cared. She said no. I was very surprised that she didn’t care that I would possibly waste money on an ice cream truck, and that’s all she wrote. It was there,” Ruble said.

Ruble used Google to learn how to make ice cream. He has 15 ice cream trucks, and his first location was outside of Cleveland. That’s where he started the specialty shake.

“I just wanted to do something different than your normal ice cream shop,” he said.

He used a mason jar, put icing on the rim, even dipped it in graham crackers. One flavor is strawberry cheesecake, topped off with an actual piece of cheesecake and whipped cream.

A star was born.

“Honestly, just playing around with it at our first shop, messing with things and seeing what tasted good. Took some pictures and everyone loved it,” Ruble said.

He has even branded Bull Dog. He scouted the North Lima location, loved the area and has opened the shop. He’s been in the ice cream business 13 years after owning a tire shop and towing company.

He says ice cream is more fun.

“When people come to us, nine times out of 10, they’re happy. If I’m picking up somebody off the side of the road, they’re pretty mad, so I like this outcome better,” Ruble said.

Ruble says he’s aware of Handel’s and wants to reach 30 flavors to be on track with what it does.

Bull Dog Ice Cream is open until 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and it’s having a grand opening Saturday and Sunday.