After stand-off clears, Youngstown boy lives out dream by meeting SWAT team

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For most, having a heavily-armed SWAT team in their neighborhood, with their exotic weapons and armored vehicles, is an occasion.

People come from around the neighborhood and watch behind barricades as SWAT members and negotiators work, often to get a person out of a home after they refused to come out.

That happened again Friday in the 1300 block of Aberdeen Avenue, where the Mahoning Valley Crisis Response Team was called out after a man with a rifle who reports said was threatening neighbors ran inside.

For James Jenkins, 6, the occasion was one to see his dream in action; his mother said he has always wanted to be a member of the SWAT team.

When the man was taken into custody and James’ mother told CRT members that James wanted to join them when he was older, he got the red carpet treatment.

He got to tour one of the armored vehicles, posed for pictures and got an armload of stickers, which he said he had no intention of sharing.

Youngstown police Officer Malik Mostella, a negotiator for the CRT team, told James he could take over for him 20 years from now.

James was beaming as the officers hoisted him up for pictures. His mother said he has dressed up as a SWAT member twice for Halloween.