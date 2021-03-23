After southern border visit, Portman blames Biden’s new policies for current ‘crisis’

Sen. Rob Portman said he witnessed unaccompanied children crossing into the U.S. from Mexico

(WKBN) – Ohio Senator Rob Portman is calling the immigration situation on the southern border of the United States a “crisis” that is bound to get worse.

Portman used his weekly conference call with reporters on Tuesday to talk about his trip to the border last week with other lawmakers.

He said he witnessed unaccompanied children crossing into the U.S. from Mexico.

Portman blames the problem on the Biden administration’s new immigration policies since taking office.

“At a minimum, if you’re gonna change your policies knowing that it’s going to incentivize more people, you should be prepared for it. The administration was not prepared, is not prepared and therefore you see the overcrowding and just the overwhelmed immigration system,” Portman said.

Portman said the president needs to re-impose some of the policies used by the Trump administration to discourage illegal immigrants from coming to the U.S.

He predicts the problems will only get worse.