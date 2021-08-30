After rollover crash kills dog, local vet talks pet safety when traveling

(WKBN) – Following a crash on I-80 Monday morning, not only was a woman rushed to the hospital, but there was a dog in the car that later died.

There are some ways to prevent pets from getting hurt while in a car should an accident occur.

The accident happened just after 7 a.m. Monday morning in Weathersfield. A car rolled near the Salt Springs Road exit in the westbound lanes.

In that car was a woman and a dog.

The woman was rushed to the hospital and the dog was rushed to a local vet clinic. As of Monday afternoon, the woman is in stable condition; however, despite best efforts, the dog did not make it.

“As the car rolled, the dog rolled several times with the car, causing more injuries to the dog. That’s why we strong recommend that you secure your dog in the car if you are going to travel with your pet,” said Thomas Lambert, Lane Lifetrans Chief of Operations.

To keep your pets safe inside your vehicle, there’s a couple things you can do. You can get a car harness or you can get a leash that attaches to the seatbelt.

“They do make barriers between the hatch and the backseat, so they are just kind of confined to that area, or they do make quilted or canvased slings that go from the backseat to the front seat, so should you have to stop suddenly, God forbid you’re in an accident, they can’t fall down into the footwell,” said Dr. Courtney O’Neill, veterinarian at Austintown Veterinary Clinic.

You can find those types of devices at your local pet store and online.

If your dog has car anxiety or gets carsick, O’Neill encourages pet owners to contact their vets about medicine or proper care for your animal inside a car.

She says what’s most important is you and your animal get to your destination as safe as possible.

You can reach the Austintown Veterinary Clinic at 330-793-4621.