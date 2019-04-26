After repairs, Guthrie Theater in Grove City reopening

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) - The Guthrie Theatre in Grove City will reopen Friday night.

It has been closed for almost a year after its roof collapsed last May.

Repairs have been made.

Now, it will show "Avengers: End Game" at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 4 p.m.

Inside the historic auditorium, you'll find all new seating, including power recliners in the balcony and one of the largest screens in Pennsylvania.