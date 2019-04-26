After repairs, Guthrie Theater in Grove City reopening
It will show "Avengers: End Game" at 7 p.m. Friday
GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) - The Guthrie Theatre in Grove City will reopen Friday night.
It has been closed for almost a year after its roof collapsed last May.
Repairs have been made.
Now, it will show "Avengers: End Game" at 7 p.m.
Tickets go on sale at 4 p.m.
Inside the historic auditorium, you'll find all new seating, including power recliners in the balcony and one of the largest screens in Pennsylvania.
