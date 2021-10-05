After relying on used ambulances, East Liverpool might finally be getting a brand new one

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – In the past, East Liverpool had to rely on outside, private companies for an ambulance. After being given two used ambulances, they are in the process of getting a new one. It will serve the city for the next 20 years.

An ambulance is a need for any city to help protect the public.

For three years now, East Liverpool’s Fire Department has been using two previously used ones, but thanks to a new grant through FEMA, they have a new one coming in.

“When we started our co-op ambulance three plus years ago, we were only able to afford used vehicles,” said Chief William Jones of East Liverpool Fire Department.

The ones they got had low mileage.

Jones says the one being replaced is 21 years old and it’s time to replace it. The new one is being chosen by a committee.

All the equipment in a standard ambulance will be transferred from the old one to the new one.

“The ambulance will be top of the line, state of the art because it will be specced out to our needs,” Jones said.

The fire department is the only ambulance service in the city, and the grant will cover almost $200,000 while the city will match $10,000.

But it could be more.

“The grant was written last year, so since the grant was written, there’s been two price increases on ambulances and they’re anticipating a third,” Jones said.

This is because of the chip shortage that many other vehicles are facing, and the grant was written before these shortages started.

But Chief Jones says the city has agreed to pay more if need be.

However, it will sill be some time before the new ambulance hits the road.

“So that’s another thing,” Jones said. “Once they place the order, it’s still a 13 to 16-month delivery date.”