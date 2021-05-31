After rainy weekend, hundreds head out to Lake Milton

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) – After a cold, rainy weekend, people were excited to be out in the sunshine, taking their Memorial Day to spend time with family and friends.

Lake Milton seemed like the place to be Monday. Hundreds of people gathered to celebrate Memorial Day.

“Having fun on Memorial Day weekend, getting the kids out of the house,” said Latasha Shepherd of Akron.

“Enjoying family, fun in the sun,” said Billy Dee Williams also from Akron.

Whether they were swimming, boating or just hanging out, people wanted to just get some fresh air and relax.

“Enjoying the weather. It’s beautiful out here. The water is beautiful, hanging out with my sister,” said Shawna Hampton of Youngstown

“Celebrating Memorial Day. It’s a good weekend after the pandemic is almost over. It’s just a good way to get out,” said Cole Chlebus from Berlin Center.

But Memorial Day is also when we thank anyone who has served in the military, and two young boys at Lake Milton say they each had a family member who is a veteran.

“My Uncle Bubby was in the army, and when I was born, he was being drafted the day I was born,” said Stephen Lorinchack from Rootstown.

“I’m really proud because if they wouldn’t have served, I don’t think I would be here today,” said Camren Wendt of Ravenna.

And after the miserable weather this past weekend, people were more than ready to spend time outside.

“All the rain, and I couldn’t even cut my grass, but I wanted to come out here and get some fresh air, and this water is — it does something to you, mentally. Like it relaxes you. You channel your chi,” said April Carver of Youngstown

“It’s amazing, and the upcoming weekend is supposed to be nice, but this weekend was trash,” said Chlebus.

Nakoa Keefer of Massillon said, “It’s always sunny and 70 in my eyes.”