After pursuit, Niles police capture Painesville man wanted for attempted murder

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles police were able to capture a man wanted for attempted murder out of the Cleveland area.

Niles’ detective bureau was told to be on the lookout for an 18-year-old suspect, Patrick Spurrier, of Painesville, who was said to be in the area on Monday.

Spurrier is charged with felonious assault, endangerment, fleeing and receiving stolen property after an incident where he and two others allegedly beat up a man and stole his car. His arrest warrant was from the Painesville Police Department.

Photo courtesy of the Niles Police Department’s Facebook page

Niles Police Capt. James Villecco saw the stolen car and chased it, along with Officer Shawn Crank, before Spurrier ran out and was arrested.

During the chase, Spurrier hit two other cars and purposely backed into Villecco’s cruiser at Main and Federal streets. Spurrier also totaled the stolen car when he rammed it into a pole on North Road.

No one was seriously hurt in the accident.

A 14-year-old passenger was also taken into custody.