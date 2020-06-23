After potential contact with virus patient, Youngstown mayor tests negative for COVID-19

Closings and delays
Brown is no longer in isolation as a result

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown has tested negative for COVID-19 after coming into contact with a person who had the virus.

Brown announced Friday that he was in self-quarantine after coming into contact with a person who later tested positive for the virus. He learned of the results through contact tracing by the Trumbull County Board of Health. He was informed that the possible contact came while he was out to dinner over a week ago.

Brown was at a ribbon-cutting event on Tuesday, where he confirmed he tested negative for the virus.

Brown’s doctor gave him the go-ahead to attend today’s groundbreaking ceremony. As such, he no longer needs to be in isolation.

