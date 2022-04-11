AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown trustees held their first meeting Monday night since trustee Steve Kent was charged with sexual battery.

The regularly scheduled meeting fell on the same day that Kent appeared in court after being indicted on sexual battery and tampering with records charges.

About 20 people went to the meeting, some of whom were in attendance specifically to see Kent, wanting to know if anything would be done about his position as an Austintown trustee.

The meeting began at 6 p.m. and was carried out as normal.

Kent, the trustees’ chairman, then opened the floor to public comments. Two men wanted to talk about Kent’s indictment on sexual charges, but Kent told them the meeting was strictly a business meeting and not the time or place to discuss the matter.

Soon after, the board adjourned into executive session. Kent and the trustees declined to comment on Kent’s situation and quickly left the room.

Later, Austintown resident Gene Shonce said it’s in Kent’s and Austintown’s best interest to step down until a verdict is reached.

“We’ve had two black eyes now in our township and we do not need this kind of advertisement. It’s time for a change. Step back until we get it straightened out. If not, just resign,” he said.