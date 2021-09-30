After nearly 34 years of service, local fire chief retires

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – After nearly 34 years working in the fire service, Champion Fire Chief John Hickey is on to a new adventure.

Hickey retired from the fire department at 4 this afternoon officially.

He started as a junior firefighter in Lordstown and also worked at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station’s fire department.

He started working as a part time firefighter in Champion in 2000, and was brought on full time three years later. Hickey became chief in 2006.

He starts his new position as Director of Trumbull County’s Emergency Management Agency on Monday.

“We truly here at Champion, we were a family, and that’ll be the hardest part [about] moving on is not having that comradery and having the people not only here at the fire department, but the community,” Hickey said.