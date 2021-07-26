After nearly 30 years, Boardman business along Route 224 closing

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A business that has been a fixture on Route 224 in Boardman since the mid-1990s will be closing soon because the owners are retiring.

Wild Birds Unlimited will be closing on August 14.

Husband and wife Jeff and Patrice Harvey have owned the franchise for 27 years and have decided it’s time to move on.

They’ve been open seven days a week the whole time, closed only on major holidays.

They haven’t taken a vacation together since they’ve owned the store.

“It does leave a vacuum for this type of business, and the only thing we tell customers when they ask where they can go is, for the type of products we carry, you might be able to find them online,” Jeff said.

Jeff is also a Mill Creek MetroParks commissioner — he’ll continue to serve in that capacity.

The building that houses Wild Birds Unlimited once housed the first-ever Arby’s restaurant, so the building does have some historical significance.