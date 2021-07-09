After nearly 25,000 cheesepuffs sold in 2019, Niles church preps ahead of next week’s festival

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Parishioners with Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Niles are getting ready for their annual festival.

That means making “cheesepuffs,” which are pieces of sweet dough filled with cheese and then deep-friend to perfection.

Even though the festival does not start until next weekend, parish volunteers, along with some local high school students, were busy Friday preparing about a thousand of them to get ahead of the demand.

“Because we will have — as soon as we open up at 11 on Friday — there will be lines of people taking bags of them home, so if we don’t work ahead of time, we’ll be way behind,” said Anna Marie Beagle, a parishioner.

Although the pandemic forced the church to cancel its festival last year, nearly 25,000 of the cheesepuffs were sold in 2019.

It is the biggest money-maker the parish has.