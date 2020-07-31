After more than 40 years, Hubbard Township detective sergeant hangs up badge

Michael Begeot says it's going to be hard not to do the job that he's held so close to his heart

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – After more than four decades on the police force, Detective Sergeant Michael Begeot has hung up his badge.

Begeot signed off for the last time Friday afternoon, officially retiring from his position at the Hubbard Township Police Department.

Begeot started his career in law enforcement with Liberty Township police back in 1977. He joined Hubbard Township in the 1980s, where he’s been working ever since.

He says it’s going to be hard not to do the job that he’s held so close to his heart.

“It’s a good day. It’s very humbling,” he said.

When asked what he’ll miss the most, Begeot laughingly said the chase along with the guys and the people.

Begeot plans to relax a little bit in his retirement but also plans to continue teaching at the police academies at both Youngstown State University and Kent State Trumbull.