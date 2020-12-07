After million dollar donation, YSU School of Nursing gets new name

On Monday, the nursing department was renamed The James and Coralie Centofanti School of Nursing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The World Health Organization has declared 2020 as the year of the nurse.

Youngstown State University has 430 students studying nursing and over 4,000 alumni.

On Monday, the nursing department was renamed The James and Coralie Centofanti School of Nursing.

The family’s charitable foundation donated $1 million to YSU. It’s their second big gift to the university.

The money creates a permanent endowment to support the program and fund scholarships for minority students.

“It raises the visibility of the school. It provides resources for us to pursue excellence. It provides our faculty and other educators to have the resources to continue the good work they’re doing. It instills in our alumni a sense of pride,” said YSU Provost Brien Smith.

The YSU School of Nursing started in 1967.