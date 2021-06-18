After long closure, Boardman’s Movies 8 is reopened and ready for customers

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been a long year, but Movies 8 in Boardman is finally ready to reopen.

The locally-owned theater will be reopening Friday.

General manager Jessica Castick said they have been waiting for this day, and lots of preparation and patience has gone into it. They’re excited to have things up and running again, and to get things back to normal.

“I can’t wait to see our regulars, our customers,” Castick said. “It’s going to be a good time, I hope. I hope we do get busy, I hope everyone remembers us still and they want to come back.”

Movies 8 is asking customers to be patient with them and continue supporting small businesses.

Right now, it’s only able to show older movies and offer showtimes on the weekends. It’s hoping to add more days and get ahold of newer movies when it can.

Castick said she just hopes people want to come back and enjoy the atmosphere a local theater provides.

“Just seems like it’s more personal, you know? You got people, customers, that know the owner, and they know him by name and come in to see him and things like that, so I think it’s just a good sense of community.”

You can see a list of movies and showtimes online.