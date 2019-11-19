After less than 1 year, Tim Hortons closes in Liberty

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland franchiser TH Cleveland, which operates Tim Hortons restaurants in Northeast Ohio, announced Monday it is closing its store in Liberty Township.

The announcement comes less than one year after the store opened on Belmont Avenue. The grand opening was held in March 2019.

TH Cleveland announced on its Facebook page Monday that “today is the last day of operations for the Tim Hortons Belmont Avenue restaurant.”

The company is directing local costumers to its Girard location at 400 S. State Street.

“Please be assured Tim Hortons remains committed to growing the Tim Hortons brand in Northeast Ohio,” company officials wrote on their Facebook page.

The company did not give a reason for the closure in its social media post.