After foot chase, Youngstown police find cocaine, over $1,500 on man

YOUNGSYOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday, police found felony two level crack cocaine and over $1,500 cash following a foot chase on the south side.

Devon Moreland, 30, of North Bon Air Avenue, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a second degree felony charge of possession of crack cocaine and resisting arrest.

According to the report, Moreland was driving a car that was pulled over about 10:20 p.m. at Idora and Firnley avenues for running a stop sign.

Moreland pulled into a nearby driveway before running away, but he was caught after a chase through several back yards.

Police checked the path he ran and found a large bag of crack cocaine, reports said.

When officers searched him, they found $1,569 in his pockets, reports said.

