After Facebook plea, Brookfield police say they’ve arrested troublesome ATV driver

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A frustrated plea on Facebook has led to the arrest of an ATV driver who Brookfield police say ran from them.

The police department posted pictures of the driver on its Facebook page earlier this month, asking for tips from the community.

Police say as a result of that post, they were able to identify the driver as Raine Leard, 23, of Warren, who eventually turned himself in.

Leard faces charges of fleeing and eluding, reckless operation, operating an ATV on a roadway and a stop sign violation.

The investigation began after police say they received several complaints about riders in Masury, specifically in the West Hill and Broadway Avenue area.

Police said the rider of a pink dirt bike ran from police Oct. 28 and drove recklessly trying to get away. They said he also ran from Sharon police Oct. 30.

Leard was arraigned Tuesday on the charges, and a preliminary hearing is set for 9:15 a.m. November 18 in Trumbull Eastern District Court.

Investigators say Leard is also facing charges in Hartford for a similar incident there.