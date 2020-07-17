After being hit by motorcycle, Lisbon boy finally home from months-long hospital stay

With a severe brain injury, fractures and a broken jaw, Zayden Nenichka also has strength and hope

(WKBN) – A 9-year-old Lisbon boy is home with his family tonight. Zayden Nenichka spent months in the hospital after a motorcycle hit him while he was riding his bike back in May. Despite all of this, he is staying strong and inspiring his family every day.

It has been an amazing journey for Zayden. Sixty-three days ago he was hit by a motorcycle. He had a severe brain injury, fractures and a broken jaw — but what he also had was strength and hope.

“I get to go home today!”

Zayden’s family wasn’t sure what his future would hold, but he has exceeded every step of the way — going from his smile and laugh to his wheelchair to his own two feet.

After months of hard work and therapy, Zayden walked out of Akron Children’s Hospital all by himself.

His dad, James, couldn’t believe it.

“I’m just overcome with emotion all day. I’m excited for him myself, but I’m a little nervous for him too because it’s not far from over yet whatsoever. So we have a journey left,” James said.

But he won’t be fighting that journey alone. The community has been by his side, making signs, sending letters and showing their hope for his recovery.

“I know that he’s very strong and he’s going to fight through this,” James said.

People also got creative with ways to raise money for Zayden and his family, like with a car wash or homemade dog treats that were sold out in days.

Zayden’s family calls him a miracle, and even though he still has a long way to go, he has already proven that nothing is stopping him any time soon.

Zayden is turning 10 next Thursday. His family is planning a parade this Sunday to celebrate and welcome him home. It’s from 2-3 p.m. and starts at the Columbiana County Fairgrounds.