YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s Northside Pool is opening this week.

The date is set for Wednesday, July 14 at 1 p.m.

The pool will be open seven days a week until Sept. 10, 2021. The hours are 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is $2 for children and $3 for adults.

There was a delay opening the pool because of a shortage of lifeguards, which has been resolved.

All swimmers must have proper swimming attire. Swim diapers are available for $1 each.

Northside pool is located at 2201 Belmont Avenue.