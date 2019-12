The owner of Charlanne Farms Country Meats said their last day of business is Dec. 31

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A well-known butcher store in Southington only has one week left before it closes its doors.

The 50-year-old business is located at 2785 Warren Burton Road.