YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — After three years of trying to get Luke Bryan to YLIVE, the concert kicked off Saturday evening in downtown Youngstown.

Around 20,000 people filled Wean Park outside the Covelli Centre for the concert. Fans lined up eager and excited to get through the gates around 4 p.m.

There were a few showers, but that didn’t phase the crowd. Cowboy hats and boots were a staple for the crowd.

“So my family from Orlando that are up with us tonight, they’re big Luke Bryan fans so we’ve kind of planned for several months now and we’re just super excited,” said attendee Aubrie Helman.

“I’m here to protect the public, hope everyone comes down and feels safe about us being here,” said security guard William Hopkins.

Around 225 security guards and law enforcement members are managing the concert.