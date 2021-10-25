After 2 years, local village comes together to open new park

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — A new park sits near the entrance to the Greenway Trail and the canoe launch in downtown Lisbon – and it took a village to make it happen.

“It happened as a joint venture between the Village of Lisbon and the realtor association, two realtor associations actually, ” said BCAAR association executive Dale Meller.

Those organizations are the Beaver Creek Area Association of Realtors and the Youngstown Columbiana Association of Realtors.

An Eagle Scout candidate helped design and build the benches and the pergola and the Columbiana County Career and Technical School helped make the frame for the sign.

“The street department helped put up the sign and everything. It was a group effort and it turned out really, really well I think,” said Lisbon Mayor Peter Wilson.

The project was funded through a $7,500 grant from the National Association of Realtors, most of which went toward materials.

“I’ve been down here a couple times. I walk my dog past here all the time and I see people coming up to the sign saying, ‘We have to go here,’ whatever,” Wilson said.

The park serves as a peaceful place to rest but also attracts people to Lisbon, which helps the local economy and the housing market.

“The real estate market is very active right now because of a shortage of inventory so nice little communities like Lisbon would be attractive to people looking for a home,” Meller said.

“The map just shows you a list of downtown areas where you can go eat, rest, stock up on groceries or whatever,” Wilson said.

The project has been in the works for two years but it had to be put on the back burner when the pandemic started — but it’s now ready to be enjoyed by all.