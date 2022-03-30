YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — St. Anthony’s Church in Brier Hill has been busy taking orders for Easter Bread — a tradition that dates back over 40 years.

Due to COVID-19, the church hasn’t sold the popular bread in two years.

The sweet, soft bread is sold for $11 a loaf, and all of the money raised goes back into the church.

The organizers said they have already taken 1,100 orders.

The rising costs of ingredients will not impact the price this year. However, the bread will look a little different because of the amount of volunteers.

“One little change to our Easter bread and that is we’re not braiding it, and the reason for that is we’re not sure we’re going to have enough help to make the bread,” said organizer Ernie Direnzo.

The church is still accepting orders. To find details on how you can get your hands on a loaf click here.