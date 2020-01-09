After 15 years, Nelson Ledges welcomes back ICP’s ‘Gathering of the Juggalos’

The four-day festival put on by the hip hop duo Insane Clown Posse is expected to bring out roughly 5,000 people

GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – An event that often brings out a large crowd is making its way back to the area after a 15-year hiatus.

Nelson Ledges will host the Gathering of the Juggalos for four days from Aug. 5 at 8 a.m. until Aug. 8 at noon.

“Yeah, they wanted to bring it back here because it was the first outdoor gathering they had,” said Kristina Kelley, co-owner of Nelson Ledges.

The four-day festival put on by the hip hop duo Insane Clown Posse is expected to bring out roughly 5,000 people. In previous years, the numbers were more than 8,000.

A Juggalo is a fan of Insane Clown Posse, or any other Psychopathic Records group.

Kelley said the last time they held the event at Nelson Ledges, there were some issues with the care of the property, so they decided to put a halt to it.

“The first year went off without a hitch, you know. Everyone was respectful and everything and then it kind of declined in integrity and stuff over the next couple years. I think people got comfortable with it being here and took it for granted,” Kelley said.

She said at Nelson Ledges, they have a high priority of being respectful to the land when it comes to not littering and recycling and just taking care of the property.

But, she says she has faith that the guests for this comeback event will have respect and care for the property.

The event will have security to ensure there are no problems.

Kelley said the relationship with Psychopathic Records and Robert Bruce, the organizer of the event, has always been a good one.

“I love working with them. I’m fully confident, you know, anything that I need done, they will see that it gets executed,” she said.

The four-day event will be filled with concerts, performances and other attractions.

Ticket information has not been posted yet, but you can follow ICP’s Facebook page for updates on ticket prices and a list of performers.