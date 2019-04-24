After 14 years, Boardman gift shop will close Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) - After 14 years in business, a Boardman gift shop will close.

The owner of Wrist Connection is retiring and says it's time to close her business.

Four employees will have to find new jobs.

The shop has several loyal customers, who will have to find another place to purchase small gift items like beads and charms.

"First of all, I'm over-the-hill, and I'm ready to retire. But second, we've been having a really difficult time competing with companies like Amazon and Walmart," said owner Vivian Young.

The store will remain open into the early part of next week.