African American Men’s Wellness Walk kicks off weekend of events in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 7th annual African American Men’s Wellness Walk is happening Saturday.

It’s starting at 7 a.m. and will feature free health screenings, line dancing, and Zumba classes.

It’s all part of the national African American Male Wellness Initiative.

The awareness campaign is one of the largest wellness initiatives of its kind in central Ohio and has expanded to Akron, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Mahoning Valley and Toledo.

It has provided thousands of residents free health screenings across the state of Ohio, resulting in recognition from former President Barack Obama and by having August declared as African American Male Wellness Month by former Governor John Kasich.

The event begins at the Covelli Centre, located at 229 E. Front Street in downtown Youngstown.

Saturday’s walk is included in a weekend of events commemorating the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first Africans in North America.

You can find a full schedule of events here.