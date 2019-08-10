African American Festival shows the history of Dance over the centuries

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The history of dance goes back hundreds of years. Saturday, at the African American Festival in downtown Youngstown, that history was displayed.

This year marks the 400th anniversary of African slaves arriving in America. To commemorate the 400 years of history, dancers from all over the area gathered to express how dance has been meaningful over the centuries.

“We did a representation of how Africans were brought over from Africa to America. Trials of slavery, trials of civil rights, and now current day and how we celebrate that through our different dance styles,” said Zakiya Miller of the Harambe of Youngstown Incorporated.

Miller says it’s important for people to understand how dance has been impactful in the journey of many Africans. It was a form of celebration as well as release from struggles and hardships.

“We’re not black folks, we’re not Mexican-Americans, we are Americans… and I think by incorporating where you come from, not to be ashamed of it, but to celebrate it,” said Ina Madison, of Youngstown.

The commemoration of the 400-year anniversary will be going on all weekend.