African American Achievers Association offers free health screenings at Warren festival

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The African American Achievers Association’s 35 annual festival in Warren offered free health screenings on Saturday.

Starting out as a simple blood pressure check, the festival has grown to offer 16 different screenings with 60 vendors.

Screenings check for diseases that are common in the African American population, but the benefit of the screening was the real prize.

“Our hope is that they get information, results of their tests and stuff, attack some of these diseases that are curable,” said William Strother with the Grace Nursing Guild.

Organizers wanted to thank their sponsors and vendors for helping the event develop.

The festival continues with a gospel performance on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.