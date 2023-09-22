COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – There could be some significant changes coming to the real estate business.

TG Real Estate owner Rollin Gosney said his agency, based in Columbiana, has been chosen by the online real estate marketplace giant Zillow to help connect agents with prosecutive buyers and sellers across most of Ohio.

Those who click on homes on the Zillow site will then be connected directly to TG agents in their region of the state.

“These people, ultimately, never used to get directed with our industry. It was also the big unknown or where did all the sellers go? Now, they are partnering with companies such as ourself,” Goseny said.

Gosney says the new Seller Suite program should be online by early November.