YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation (YNDC) is touting its successes in 2023, among them a record number of roof replacements.

YNDC’s housing team set a new record by replacing 241 roofs in 2023 — 194 roofs in the City of Youngstown and 47 in other communities throughout Mahoning and Columbiana counties.

YNDC’s roof replacement program is offered free of cost to homeowners of single-family homes who qualify based on need. The idea is to keep homeowners in their homes and maintain the conditions of homes in area neighborhoods.

The roof replacement was among YNDC’s successes highlighted in its annual report.

The report also mentioned that YNDC rehabilitated nine vacant housing units in 2023, created 11 homeowners, and completed 175 emergency repairs.

YNDC also worked with the City of Youngstown to make improvements along the Glenwood Corridon, including replacing about 3,500 linear feet of broken and unsafe sidewalks — a project that is estimated to be completed this year.

The organization also surveyed over 100 children in the Greater Glenwood area about what they would like to see improved at Glenwood Community Park. The feedback will be used to guide planned investments in the park.

YNDC also finalized the architectural and engineering work for the renovation of the old Foster Theater. The building will be used for commercial space and housing, with construction planned to begin in 2024.

Three new homes and two duplexes will also be constructed on Bernard Street and Glenwood Avenue this year.

You can see the full annual report below: