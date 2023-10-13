WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Friday, Trumbull County Auditor Martha Yoder released the values on properties in the county that were tentatively approved by the state.

The new appraisals are the result of a six-year mass reappraisal, which started at the end of 2021.

“As most people are aware, the market values of properties have increased. Because of the complexity of property taxes and the fact that there are currently 23 levies on the ballot for November, predicting the exact effect on taxes is not realistic at this time,” Yoder explained.

Individual tentative values are now available on the Trumbull County Auditor’s website.

If you disagree with the new valuation, hearings can be requested by calling 330-675-2895. Hearings will be held from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2023. The appraiser will discuss your new property values only and will not discuss taxes, Yoder said.

Yoder said that the values at this time are tentative. Legislation currently pending in Columbus as well as other factors may have an impact on the final property values, she said.