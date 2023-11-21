YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – While home sales slumped nationally in October to the slowest pace in more than 13 years, that’s not the story locally.

Nationwide home sales fell 4% from September, but the news is overwhelmingly positive in the Mahoning Valley.

According to the local MLSnow, Mahoning County had 220 home sales in October, compared to 208 in September. That’s a 5% increase. Columbiana County had 86 sales in October, which was 26% higher than the previous month, and Trumbull County had 158 sales, which was down 1% from the previous month.

Nationally, the slump is the biggest since August 2010, when the housing market was in recovery from a severe crash.

Despite the decline in sales, home prices keep climbing compared with this time last year. The national median sales price rose 3.4% from October last year to $391,800.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.