AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local housing expo aims to make the process of buying a house less daunting.

The Housing Information Expo, being put on by the Youngstown Columbiana Association of Realtors, will provide information on market conditions, mortgages, home inspections, title companies, and even realtors.

The information from experts at the expo can help whether you’re looking for a bigger home or downsizing, or if you’re a first-time home buyer.

Roberta Hiller of The Youngstown Columbiana Association of Realtors says there’s so much information people aren’t aware of.

“They don’t know what to look for. Okay, how does the home inspection work? What do they look for,” said Hiller. “Do I need to get pre-qualified for a loan before I go to buy a house? Do I need a realtor? Some people think it’s easy to sell a house on their own.”

The Housing Information Expo is Friday, October 13, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary, 4490 Norquest Blvd., Austintown.

For more information, visit Communications@Ycar.org.