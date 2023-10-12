(WKBN) – A bill that has moved on to the Ohio Senate could offer property tax relief for homeowners in Ohio.

The Homeowners Relief Act passed the House and is now before the Senate for consideration.

Representative Al Cutron, R-Canfield, is a co-sponsor of the bill and said with inflation, Ohio property tax relief is needed.

“It’s been one of my top priorities to provide property tax relief for Ohioans here in Mahoning County,” Cutrona said. “Property tax owners, whether that’s seniors, farmers, or others, should not be burdened with both high inflation and rising taxes. I’m optimistic that as this bill moves over to the Senate, we can get a final product that saves money for our taxpayers.”

The Ohio Homeowners Relief Act addresses the sudden increases in property taxes and will modify the procedures used by the Tax Commissioner to conduct property tax sales assessment ratio studies.

Specifically, the bill will require the Commissioner to work alongside local elected officials and weigh the past three years of a county’s property values in order to determine property taxes instead of just one.

All local counties in our viewing area have undergone property reassessments or are going through the process now. Reassessments use the previous year’s market value of a home. All have seen substantial increases in property valuations, sometimes between 30 and 50%. In many cases, that leads to increased taxes as well.

The unprecedented housing market brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, short supply and extremely low interest rates from 2020 to 2022 fueled rising costs in the housing market. While the market has begun to stabilize, due to increased interest rates, there is still a housing supply shortage which is keeping many costs inflated.