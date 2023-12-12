COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Intending to improve access to affordable housing across Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik released official program guidelines for the new $150 million Welcome Home Ohio program.

WKBN reported on the program’s announcement earlier this year.

The program will provide $100 million in grants over the next two fiscal years for land banks to purchase, rehabilitate or build qualifying residential properties for income-eligible Ohioans. Additionally, $50 million in nonrefundable tax credits will be made available to land banks and eligible developers over the biennium for qualifying rehabs and new construction once a property is sold.

The application period for the grants will close at 11:59 p.m. Feb. 9, 2024, with rolling applications accepted from Feb. 12 to May 31, as funds are available. Tax credit applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until funds are expended.

Development staff will host a webinar at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 18 to present the guidelines in detail and allow interested parties to ask questions.

Program information and full guidelines can be found on the program webpage.

“Housing needs are present all across Ohio,” said Governor DeWine in a press release. “Through this program, we have the opportunity to support new investments in housing construction that will help cultivate vibrant neighborhoods and stimulate economic vitality.”

Additionally, Lt. Governor Husted said, “By ensuring all current and future Ohioans have access to affordable housing, we are not only meeting the basic needs of our residents but also laying the foundation for sustainable economic development. As companies continue to invest in Ohio, we will need the housing stock to support that growth and prepare our communities for the opportunities those businesses bring.”

This is part of a series of stories that WKBN is looking into involving local housing issues in the Valley. Do you have a housing issue that you’d like us to look into? Send us your information here.