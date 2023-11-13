YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – New housing is on the way for local veterans in Youngstown, helping curb the problem of homelessness for veterans in the Valley.

With shovels digging in the dirt, that rebirth officially started Monday at West Warren Avenue and Hillman Street.

“It’s going to be great to have veterans in this place because this city needs to be rebuilt,” said Councilman Julius Oliver. “To be an Army veteran, to have served this country, and now be able to serve my fellow veterans, it’s an amazing feeling to be able to bring this home to the First Ward.”

Veteran’s Haven, a Family and Community Services program, is set to begin construction on a container home project. It will be a 14-bed, short-term transitional housing facility for homeless veterans.

“It is absolutely critical because there is no other program that provides this type of housing,” said Brandi Parker, assistant director of Veterans Services for Family and Community Services.

The project will transform the now empty lot into a modern transitional shelter. It will give both male and female veterans a space with a private bedroom and bathroom.

“It’s critical because we have a large population of homeless veterans here in the Valley. Being able to provide transitional housing allows them to adapt to the regular routine of things and get back on their feet,” Parker said.

With its $1.2 million price tag, the new housing development aims to kickstart the vacant corner in Youngstown’s first ward and serve as a small salute to veterans who have served and sacrificed.

“I think every citizen of this country should always have a sense of gratitude for veterans because these are the men and women who were willing to give their life to keep us safe,” Oliver said.

City leaders expect the work to be complete by next fall.