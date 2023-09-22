YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning Auditor has released a breakdown of property valuations and percentage increases for each municipality in the county.

Auditor Ralph Meacham announced last week the tentative market values for the tax year 2023, and residential property owners will see a county-wide average increase in value of 38%. Now, those increases are broken down by municipality.

“No one really cares about property values. They care about property taxes. So, if you had a home and it was worth $150,000 six years ago and it’s worth $225,000 now, you feel pretty happy, I think, if there are no new taxes involved. But, what really happened was we have to bring our assessed values up to sales prices,” Meacham said.

In Mahoning County, as a result of the tentative reappraisal, Youngstown homeowners will see an average residential increase of 58%, Boardman and Austintown will see about 42%, while some of the rural townships will see ranges of 20% – 30%, as reflected in the chart below.

Mahoning County Taxing District % Increase 01 SPRINGFIELD TWP SPRING LSD 26.49% 02 SPRINGFIELD TWP COL EVSD 27.05% 03 NEW MIDDLETOWN VILL SPRG LSD 34.90% 04 BEAVER TWP BDM SD 31.51% 05 BEAVER TWP SO RANGE SD 20.18% 06 GREEN TWP WESTERN RES SD 49.24% 08 BEAVER TWP CANF SD 22.82% 09 GREEN TWP SO RANGE SD 26.80% 10 GREEN TWP LEETONIA SD 28.64% 11 GREEN TWP WASH VIL LEET EVSD 37.99% 12 GREEN TWP CANFIELD SD 26.88% 13 GOSHEN TWP WEST BRANCH LSD 31.27% 15 SMITH TWP SEBRING LOCAL SD 39.76% 16 SMITH TWP WEST BRANCH SD 33.72% 17 SMITH TWP BELOIT VIL WBLSD 28.80% 18 SMITH TWP ALLIANCE CITY CSD 36.65% 19 SMITH TWP ALLIANCE CITY SD 33.01% 20 SEBRING VILL WEST BRANCH SD 34.71% 21 SEBRING VILL SEBRING LSD 48.22% 22 BERLIN TWP WEST RESV LSD 31.05% 23 ELLSWORTH TWP WESTERN RES SD 23.99% 24 ELLSWORTH TWP JACKSON MILT SD 22.92% 25 ELLSWORTH TWP CANFIELD SD 24.79% 26 CANFIELD TWP CANFIELD LSD 28.37% 27 CANFIELD TWP BOARDMAN SD 35.31% 28 CANFIELD CITY CANFIELD LSD 37.38% 29 BOARDMAN TWP BOARDMAN LSD 41.74% 30 BOARDMAN TWP POLAND SD 39.52% 31 BOARDMAN TWP YOUNGSTOWN SD 58.72% 32 BOARDMAN TWP CANFIELD SD 33.18% 33 CRAIG BEACH VILLAGE JMLSD 43.16% 35 POLAND TWP POLAND LSD 35.47% 36 POLAND TWP POLAND VILL POL LSD 29.15% 38 STRUTHERS CITY STRUTHERS SD 51.30% 39 POLAND TWP STRUTHERS SD 42.08% 40 LOWELLVILLE VILL LOWELLV LSD 26.49% 41 POLAND TWP LOWELLVILLE SD 32.42% 42 COITSVILLE TWP YOUNGSTOWN SD 31.47% 43 BEAVER TWP COLUMBIANA SD 21.76% 44 CAMPBELL CITY YOUNGSTOWN SD 36.67% 45 COITSVILLE TWP STRUTHERS SD 26.46% 46 CAMPBELL CITY CAMPBELL SD 50.05% 47 COITSVILLE TWP CAMPBELL SD 6.15% 48 AUSTINTOWN TWP AUSTINTOWN LSD 42.79% 49 AUST WEATHERSFIELD SD 38.55% 50 JACKSON TWP JACKSON MILTON SD 26.40% 51 MILTON TWP JACKSON MILTON LSD 41.67% 52 COITSVILLE TWP LOWELLVILLE SD 27.29% 53 YOUNGSTOWN CITY YOUNGSTOWN CSD 57.94% 54 FAIRFIELD TWP CLMBN CITY EVSD 36.93% 55 COITSVILLE TWP HUBBARD SD 28.24% 56 PERRY TWP SALEM CITY SRSD 0.00% 61 BEAVER TWP COLUMBIANA CITY SD 0.00% **Total Average Residential Increase 38.14%

You can appeal a property valuation. In December, the state will release effective tax rates, which are used with the new property values to determine how much property tax you’ll pay.