YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning Auditor has released a breakdown of property valuations and percentage increases for each municipality in the county.
Auditor Ralph Meacham announced last week the tentative market values for the tax year 2023, and residential property owners will see a county-wide average increase in value of 38%. Now, those increases are broken down by municipality.
“No one really cares about property values. They care about property taxes. So, if you had a home and it was worth $150,000 six years ago and it’s worth $225,000 now, you feel pretty happy, I think, if there are no new taxes involved. But, what really happened was we have to bring our assessed values up to sales prices,” Meacham said.
In Mahoning County, as a result of the tentative reappraisal, Youngstown homeowners will see an average residential increase of 58%, Boardman and Austintown will see about 42%, while some of the rural townships will see ranges of 20% – 30%, as reflected in the chart below.
|Mahoning County Taxing District
|% Increase
|01 SPRINGFIELD TWP SPRING LSD
|26.49%
|02 SPRINGFIELD TWP COL EVSD
|27.05%
|03 NEW MIDDLETOWN VILL SPRG LSD
|34.90%
|04 BEAVER TWP BDM SD
|31.51%
|05 BEAVER TWP SO RANGE SD
|20.18%
|06 GREEN TWP WESTERN RES SD
|49.24%
|08 BEAVER TWP CANF SD
|22.82%
|09 GREEN TWP SO RANGE SD
|26.80%
|10 GREEN TWP LEETONIA SD
|28.64%
|11 GREEN TWP WASH VIL LEET EVSD
|37.99%
|12 GREEN TWP CANFIELD SD
|26.88%
|13 GOSHEN TWP WEST BRANCH LSD
|31.27%
|15 SMITH TWP SEBRING LOCAL SD
|39.76%
|16 SMITH TWP WEST BRANCH SD
|33.72%
|17 SMITH TWP BELOIT VIL WBLSD
|28.80%
|18 SMITH TWP ALLIANCE CITY CSD
|36.65%
|19 SMITH TWP ALLIANCE CITY SD
|33.01%
|20 SEBRING VILL WEST BRANCH SD
|34.71%
|21 SEBRING VILL SEBRING LSD
|48.22%
|22 BERLIN TWP WEST RESV LSD
|31.05%
|23 ELLSWORTH TWP WESTERN RES SD
|23.99%
|24 ELLSWORTH TWP JACKSON MILT SD
|22.92%
|25 ELLSWORTH TWP CANFIELD SD
|24.79%
|26 CANFIELD TWP CANFIELD LSD
|28.37%
|27 CANFIELD TWP BOARDMAN SD
|35.31%
|28 CANFIELD CITY CANFIELD LSD
|37.38%
|29 BOARDMAN TWP BOARDMAN LSD
|41.74%
|30 BOARDMAN TWP POLAND SD
|39.52%
|31 BOARDMAN TWP YOUNGSTOWN SD
|58.72%
|32 BOARDMAN TWP CANFIELD SD
|33.18%
|33 CRAIG BEACH VILLAGE JMLSD
|43.16%
|35 POLAND TWP POLAND LSD
|35.47%
|36 POLAND TWP POLAND VILL POL LSD
|29.15%
|38 STRUTHERS CITY STRUTHERS SD
|51.30%
|39 POLAND TWP STRUTHERS SD
|42.08%
|40 LOWELLVILLE VILL LOWELLV LSD
|26.49%
|41 POLAND TWP LOWELLVILLE SD
|32.42%
|42 COITSVILLE TWP YOUNGSTOWN SD
|31.47%
|43 BEAVER TWP COLUMBIANA SD
|21.76%
|44 CAMPBELL CITY YOUNGSTOWN SD
|36.67%
|45 COITSVILLE TWP STRUTHERS SD
|26.46%
|46 CAMPBELL CITY CAMPBELL SD
|50.05%
|47 COITSVILLE TWP CAMPBELL SD
|6.15%
|48 AUSTINTOWN TWP AUSTINTOWN LSD
|42.79%
|49 AUST WEATHERSFIELD SD
|38.55%
|50 JACKSON TWP JACKSON MILTON SD
|26.40%
|51 MILTON TWP JACKSON MILTON LSD
|41.67%
|52 COITSVILLE TWP LOWELLVILLE SD
|27.29%
|53 YOUNGSTOWN CITY YOUNGSTOWN CSD
|57.94%
|54 FAIRFIELD TWP CLMBN CITY EVSD
|36.93%
|55 COITSVILLE TWP HUBBARD SD
|28.24%
|56 PERRY TWP SALEM CITY SRSD
|0.00%
|61 BEAVER TWP COLUMBIANA CITY SD
|0.00%
|**Total Average Residential Increase
|38.14%
You can appeal a property valuation. In December, the state will release effective tax rates, which are used with the new property values to determine how much property tax you’ll pay.