YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning Auditor has released a breakdown of property valuations and percentage increases for each municipality in the county.

Auditor Ralph Meacham announced last week the tentative market values for the tax year 2023, and residential property owners will see a county-wide average increase in value of 38%. Now, those increases are broken down by municipality.

“No one really cares about property values. They care about property taxes. So, if you had a home and it was worth $150,000 six years ago and it’s worth $225,000 now, you feel pretty happy, I think, if there are no new taxes involved. But, what really happened was we have to bring our assessed values up to sales prices,” Meacham said.

In Mahoning County, as a result of the tentative reappraisal, Youngstown homeowners will see an average residential increase of 58%, Boardman and Austintown will see about 42%, while some of the rural townships will see ranges of 20% – 30%, as reflected in the chart below. 

Mahoning County Taxing District% Increase
01 SPRINGFIELD TWP SPRING LSD26.49%
02 SPRINGFIELD TWP COL EVSD27.05%
03 NEW MIDDLETOWN VILL SPRG LSD34.90%
04 BEAVER TWP BDM SD31.51%
05 BEAVER TWP SO RANGE SD20.18%
06 GREEN TWP WESTERN RES SD49.24%
08 BEAVER TWP CANF SD22.82%
09 GREEN TWP SO RANGE SD26.80%
10 GREEN TWP LEETONIA SD28.64%
11 GREEN TWP WASH VIL LEET EVSD37.99%
12 GREEN TWP CANFIELD SD26.88%
13 GOSHEN TWP WEST BRANCH LSD31.27%
15 SMITH TWP SEBRING LOCAL SD39.76%
16 SMITH TWP WEST BRANCH SD33.72%
17 SMITH TWP BELOIT VIL WBLSD28.80%
18 SMITH TWP ALLIANCE CITY CSD36.65%
19 SMITH TWP ALLIANCE CITY SD33.01%
20 SEBRING VILL WEST BRANCH SD34.71%
21 SEBRING VILL SEBRING LSD48.22%
22 BERLIN TWP WEST RESV LSD31.05%
23 ELLSWORTH TWP WESTERN RES SD23.99%
24 ELLSWORTH TWP JACKSON MILT SD22.92%
25 ELLSWORTH TWP CANFIELD SD24.79%
26 CANFIELD TWP CANFIELD LSD28.37%
27 CANFIELD TWP BOARDMAN SD35.31%
28 CANFIELD CITY CANFIELD LSD37.38%
29 BOARDMAN TWP BOARDMAN LSD41.74%
30 BOARDMAN TWP POLAND SD39.52%
31 BOARDMAN TWP YOUNGSTOWN SD58.72%
32 BOARDMAN TWP CANFIELD SD33.18%
33 CRAIG BEACH VILLAGE JMLSD43.16%
35 POLAND TWP POLAND LSD35.47%
36 POLAND TWP POLAND VILL POL LSD29.15%
38 STRUTHERS CITY STRUTHERS SD51.30%
39 POLAND TWP STRUTHERS SD42.08%
40 LOWELLVILLE VILL LOWELLV LSD26.49%
41 POLAND TWP LOWELLVILLE SD32.42%
42 COITSVILLE TWP YOUNGSTOWN SD31.47%
43 BEAVER TWP COLUMBIANA SD21.76%
44 CAMPBELL CITY YOUNGSTOWN SD36.67%
45 COITSVILLE TWP STRUTHERS SD26.46%
46 CAMPBELL CITY CAMPBELL SD50.05%
47 COITSVILLE TWP CAMPBELL SD6.15%
48 AUSTINTOWN TWP AUSTINTOWN LSD42.79%
49 AUST WEATHERSFIELD SD38.55%
50 JACKSON TWP JACKSON MILTON SD26.40%
51 MILTON TWP JACKSON MILTON LSD41.67%
52 COITSVILLE TWP LOWELLVILLE SD27.29%
53 YOUNGSTOWN CITY YOUNGSTOWN CSD57.94%
54 FAIRFIELD TWP CLMBN CITY EVSD36.93%
55 COITSVILLE TWP HUBBARD SD28.24%
56 PERRY TWP SALEM CITY SRSD0.00%
61 BEAVER TWP COLUMBIANA CITY SD0.00%
**Total Average Residential Increase38.14%

You can appeal a property valuation. In December, the state will release effective tax rates, which are used with the new property values to determine how much property tax you’ll pay.