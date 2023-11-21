YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation (YNDC) was awarded a $1 million grant to do emergency home repairs on 100 homes in the city.

The grant was awarded by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati’s Affordable Housing Program in conjunction with Premier Bank which supports YNDC’s grant application and partnering on both projects.

In a press release, YNDC Executive Director Ian Beniston said, “YNDC is excited to announce this significant investment that will continue ongoing home repair and neighborhood stabilization efforts and leverage recent investment from the City of Youngstown and other funding partners.”

Beniston added that YNCD is grateful to Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati, Premier Bank, the City of Youngstown, The Raymond John Wean Foundation, United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley and other partners that helped in making the project possible.

YNDC offers an emergency home repair program to assist residents of owner-occupied, single-family homes with emergency repairs such as furnace and plumbing repairs at no cost to owners.

Certain income eligibility requirements issued by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) must be met to qualify.