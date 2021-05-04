Affidavit: Warren man says cocaine in mailed package was his

An affidavit said postal inspectors found a suspicious package that was delivered from Fresno, Calif., to the home of a woman in Warren

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An affidavit in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio says a Warren man who had possession of a package of fentanyl that was mailed to a Randolph Street N.W. address admitted it was his.

A criminal complaint was filed Tuesday charging Michael Ellens, 43, with one count with attempted possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is in the Mahoning County Jail on a federal hold awaiting his arraignment in federal court.

Court records do not indicate an arraignment date.

An affidavit in the case said postal inspectors found a suspicious package that was delivered from Fresno, Calif., to the home of a woman on Randolph Street N.W. in Warren.

Investigators searched to see if they could find the people to whom the package was addressed to and from whom it was mailed, and no such person existed, the affidavit said.

The return address was also not on record, the affidavit said.

On Friday, a drug-sniffing dog detected the odor of drugs from the package, and after investigators got a search warrant and were able to open the package, they found about a kilogram of fentanyl, the affidavit said.

The package was delivered Monday by federal agents posing as postal inspectors, and a GPS unit was attached. A woman took the package at the Randolph Street N.W. home, and about an hour later, she was seen getting into a car. Agents tracked the car using the GPS to a Briar Street S.E. home, the affidavit said.

Ellens came out of the home and was talking on a phone and directed the woman to a driveway, the affidavit said. Five minutes later, agents were alerted that the package was opened and Ellens was seen putting the package inside an SUV, the affidavit said.

Ellens was questioned by agents and at first said he came to the house to meet women, then when questioned again “claimed ownership of the kilo,” the affidavit said.

The affidavit said Ellens has a previous federal drug trafficking conviction.