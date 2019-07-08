Adults snorting drugs in car drove child around Cortland, deputies say

The driver admitted to snorting a mix of cocaine and heroin off of his cell phone while driving, according to a report

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County sheriff’s deputies arrested two adults from Cortland who were high behind the wheel, driving a child around, according to a report.

A witness flagged the deputies down last Monday just after 5 p.m., saying a car was headed their way and he didn’t think it was going to stop.

The deputies looked and said they saw an SUV that seemed to be speeding headed straight for them. They said it finally came to a stop just inches from their cruiser on N. Park Avenue in Cortland.

When the deputies walked up to the car, they said two adults in the front seat — 29-year-old Emily Stevens and 37-year-old Billy Joe Barry — were nodding off.

There was a child in the back seat, according to the report.

Deputies told the driver, Barry, to put the vehicle in park and take the key out of the ignition. They said he couldn’t focus on them and kept dozing in and out.

When they asked him if he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, Barry told them he’d just done a line of cocaine, according to the report.

Police said Stevens also admitted that she and Barry had been using crack cocaine and heroin, and they were on their way home. She was also having a difficult time staying awake and seemed confused, according to the report.

Barry and Stevens were taken to the hospital, where Barry admitted he’d been snorting a mixture of cocaine and heroin off of his cell phone while he was driving, deputies said.

The grandmother came to pick up the child.

Barry and Stevens were eventually taken to jail on charges of endangering children. Barry is also charged with OVI.