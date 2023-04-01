BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Adults went on an Easter egg hunt at Magic Tree in Boardman on Saturday.

Some of the eggs in today’s hunt had candy, while others had gift cards. There was also a 50/50 raffle and prize table.

It was put on by Diva Donations, a nonprofit organization that helps relieve financial stress on families by providing formal wear for girls attending special events or formals.

The event was sold out and nearly 100 people showed up.

“This allows us to offer that kind courtesy to the girls — by doing fundraisers like this, by doing donations online,” says Diva Donations president Tammy Engle.

Diva Donations is run completely by volunteers. Engle says they are all fairy Godmothers.