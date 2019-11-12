Adoptive mom thanks biological mom 30 years later for giving ‘greatest gift’

A few weeks ago, Linda Shields met the woman who she said gave her the greatest blessing she ever received

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Linda Shields said she was given the greatest gift any person could ask for — her daughter, Maggie.

Linda adopted Maggie when she was just a few weeks old.

Now more than 30 years later, she wants to thank the woman who blessed her by making her a mom.

“I felt like she gave me a gift, the greatest gift in the world, and I wanted to show her I didn’t just take it for granted. It was a treasure. It was the most fabulous gift,” she said.

Linda was diagnosed with lupus more than 30 years ago. This led to two miscarriages and doctors telling her another pregnancy would kill her.

That’s when she and her husband decided to adopt. They were on a waiting list for roughly six years.

“It’s kind of like torture because you don’t know that you’re ever gonna get a phone call,” Linda said.

Then one day…

“We got a phone call, ‘We have a baby,'” Linda said.

From the beginning, Linda was always honest with Maggie about her adoption. She wanted her to know how special she was and how many people loved her.

Then earlier this year, Maggie found her birth parents.

“I felt so full,” Maggie said. “I realized there were pieces that were missing from me that I didn’t even realize were missing.”

A few weeks ago, Linda met the woman who she said gave her the greatest blessing she ever received.

Lisa Blair, Maggie’s birth mom, was just as thankful and happy to meet Linda.

“I just wanted to know that I made the right decision,” Lisa said. “So having her, as an adult, tell me that I did and having her mom tell me that, that really is what I needed.”